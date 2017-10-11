× Police release surveillance video of party store armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police have released surveillance video of a armed robbery at a Kalamazoo party store.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at about 11:15 p.m. at the Campus Party Store in the 2600 block of W. Michigan Avenue. A customer who was about to go in the store when he noticed a man inside pointing a gun at the clerk. He ran back to his vehicle and called 911.

The suspect came into the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. While the clerk emptied the register, he was able to take the gun from the suspect when he set it down on the counter. The suspect then grabbed as much cash as he could and fled the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Due to heavy rain, a K9 unit was not able to follow the track.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.