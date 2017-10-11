Police: suspect attempted two armed robberies in one night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tuesday night two armed robberies occurred one in the Kalamazoo area and the other in Portage, now according to police, they believe the two cases are related.

The first reported robbery was at DN’s Liquor Beer Wine on Shaver Road in Portage. The suspect walked into this establishment with a handgun, jumped over the counter and attempted to get into the cash register but failed.

The store clerk at this incident wasn’t injured and was able to find a safe place to hide in the store.

The second robbery occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the Campus Party Store on Michigan Avenue near Western Michigan University. Police reported that the no one was hurt after the store clerk disarmed the suspect.

Police are still searching for this suspect and anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Police Department at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.