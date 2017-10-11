Problem Solved: Builder replaces roof after contractor disappears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Mildred Jones has never never been so fond of a rooftop. She's lived under hers for about 30 years, and it was just redone.

"It's amazing. It's just amazing. I still can't get over that it's done. I don't have to worry no more," Jones said.

That's because her roof was once in disrepair and allegedly left abandoned by a no-show contractor her insurer paid $4,500 to do the work. Contractor Brandon Jacox is a name that's become all too familiar to the Problem Solvers and other viewers who say they were ripped off by him. They're fed up, and so are legitimate contractors who stand by their work and stick to their word.

Jerrid Stepp, owner of 2 Stepp Construction said, "Well, we saw the article originally on Facebook."

He said the story upset him to the point he felt the need to take action. Stepp said his company travels across the state but didn't have to go far. It's also based in Marshall.

Stepp said, "I hate bad contractors. So we tried to go out of our way to help other people."

So he contacted Jones' insurance company and asked if he and his crew could help.

Employee Nathan Hazen said, "That's one thing we wanted to make sure of is that Ms. Jones doesn't have a bad feeling about all contractors cause we're not all that way. Most of us are out here to help people and not take advantage of them."

The insurance company put him in touch with Jones and he completed the work. The company provided free labor and the insurance company covered most of the materials. Jones is pleased and the entire crew went above and beyond and removed a chimney for her.

Jones told FOX 17, "I just ain't got the words to tell these guys how much I appreciate it."

She added, "And I thank Problem Solvers too that they were there. That I could reach out to them."

"And I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Jones said.

On Point Construction and Restoration out of Albion also stepped up and is continuing to help fix the interior of the home.

The Better Business Bureau always advises that property owners make sure the contractors are licesend, bonded, and insured.