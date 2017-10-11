Snow Plow “Roadeo” in Plainwell today

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- More than 70 drivers from across Michigan competed in the 30th annual Snow Plow "Roadeo" in Plainwell Wednesday. The event included an obstacle course, classroom training, and a diagnostic exam on a variety of vehicles.

The event was organized by the American Public Works Association and is sponsored by more than 60 vendors. The vendors also help plow drivers keep up with some of the latest technology inside the cab.

Event organizers say today's plows are easier to drive, but the new technology keeps drivers on their toes.

“They’re much easier to drive," said John Gorney, Public Works Director for the city of Kentwood. "The thing is though, there’s so much more going on. Most of the trucks now have wing plows, so another plow to manage. Plus they have computers, they have diagnostics going on the whole time they’re driving.”

Drivers also know they can't afford to lose concentration at the wheel for the sake of everyone's safety.

“Absolutely. Pedestrians, other snow plow drivers, there are a lot of other private snow plow drivers out there," said Gorney. "So the big thing for us is we’re trying to make the streets as safe as possible for the motoring public.”

Plow drivers say you can also help keep the streets safe this winter by slowing down, and by keeping a safe distance between yourself and snow plows.

