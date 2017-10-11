Spectrum Health honors long-time volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Four long-time volunteers at Spectrum Health were honored Wednesday, each for serving over 25 years.

Joan VanVliet, 30 years, and Margaret Laskowski, 29 years, both work in the Garden Room with patients who have a “green thumb,” helping residents to water, re-pot, and care for plants.

Sarah Brooks is 91 years old and was honored for her 25 years of volunteer service at the hospital.  She also volunteers at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Marie Byl has been a Sunday Morning Mass volunteer at the hospital for 28 years.

 

 

 

