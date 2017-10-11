Supreme Court hearing arguments about sex offender registry

Posted 5:48 AM, October 11, 2017, by

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of a man who was placed on the sex offender registry for touching a girl’s breasts, even though his case was dismissed in 1997 after successful probation and community service.

Boban Temelkoski wants to be erased from the registry. He says he’s been punished for decades by lawmakers because his non-conviction has been treated as a conviction. His case was dismissed in Wayne County under a commonly used procedure for young offenders.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday.

Temelkoski says he’s suffered. He says potential employers have no access to his old sealed court case, but they can look him up on the registry.
Attorney General Bill Schuette is opposing Temelkoski. He says the registry is not criminal punishment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment