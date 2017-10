Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Brain: The World Inside Your Head is the newest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The exhibit takes you inside the head to explore the brain. You have the chance to try hands on activities from becoming a brain surgeon to testing your balance.

There are several special effects, 3D reproductions and facts along the way.

Admission will be FREE with general admission and FREE to Museum members.

Brain will run now through January 7, 2018.