Wine Down Wednesday: What’s happening during harvest time at St. Julian

Fall is here, which means it's time to harvest all those grapes at St. Julian Winery to make some delicious wine.
Nancie Oxley, head wine maker at St. Julian Winery, continues the discussion of their harvest, as well as what new wines they're working on.
St. Julian is also celebrating the harvest by hosting lots of fun events at their multiple locations:
October 13: Pours, Sips & Laughs, 6:30 p.m. in Frankenmuth
October 13: Hallow-Wine Party, 6:30 p.m. in Dundee
October 18: Ciderfest, 5:30 p.m. at all locations
October 21: Murder Mystery Dinner Party, 7 p.m. in Paw Paw
November 4: Red and White Party, 1 p.m. in Frankenmuth
St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.
For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.