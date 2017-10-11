Wine Down Wednesday: What’s happening during harvest time at St. Julian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is here, which means it's time to harvest all those grapes at St. Julian Winery to make some delicious wine.

Nancie Oxley, head wine maker at St. Julian Winery, continues the discussion of their harvest, as well as what new wines they're working on.

St. Julian is also celebrating the harvest by hosting lots of fun events at their multiple locations:

October 13: Pours, Sips & Laughs, 6:30 p.m. in Frankenmuth

October 13: Hallow-Wine Party, 6:30 p.m. in Dundee

October 18: Ciderfest, 5:30 p.m. at all locations

October 21: Murder Mystery Dinner Party, 7 p.m. in Paw Paw

November 4: Red and White Party, 1 p.m. in Frankenmuth