Wine Down Wednesday: What’s happening during harvest time at St. Julian

Posted 12:26 PM, October 11, 2017, by

Fall is here, which means it's time to harvest all those grapes at St. Julian Winery to make some delicious wine.

Nancie Oxley, head wine maker at St. Julian Winery, continues the discussion of their harvest, as well as what new wines they're working on.

St. Julian is also celebrating the harvest by hosting lots of fun events at their multiple locations:

October 13: Pours, Sips & Laughs, 6:30 p.m. in Frankenmuth
October 13: Hallow-Wine Party, 6:30 p.m. in Dundee
October 18: Ciderfest, 5:30 p.m. at all locations
October 21: Murder Mystery Dinner Party, 7 p.m. in Paw Paw
November 4: Red and White Party, 1 p.m. in Frankenmuth

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s