B-93 announces big changes for annual Birthday Bash event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Major changes are coming to B-93’s annual Birthday Bash.

iHeart Media announced that the concert will now be a one day, and will take place at the Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids on June 2, 2018.

“After evaluating the changing concert landscape and reviewing facilities and infrastructure, B-93.7 has decided to move its Birthday Bash celebration to the Fifth Third Ballpark,” said iHeart Media Market President, Tim Feagan. “The new facility for the Birthday Bash will provide better sightlines, concession choices, facilities, and seating for all attendees.”

Usually, a full weekend, the country music concert will be condensed into the one day.

These aren’t the only changes, Birthday Bash, which in the past was a free event, will now charge for tickets. Tickets will start at $34 and parking will cost $10 per vehicle.

The gates will open at noon and the celebration will commence around 10 p.m. with a firework display.

Headliners for this annual event have not been announced yet.