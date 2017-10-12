Barrels removed from former dumping site in Belmont area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. - Crews from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are removing materials in the area of Post Drive and US-131 in connection to an old disposal site from Wolverine Worldwide.

Several homeowners in the area have had their wells tested and found high levels of toxins in their drinking water in recent weeks. The materials were dumped in the area several years ago.

"At first it was disbelief and then it was shock," said resident Sandy Winn-Stelt. "I remember seeing barrels over there, but you don't think it's toxic sludge. It's just not something you think about. Evidently it's something you should think about."

She's been drinking only bottled water since June, using gallon jugs provided by the DEQ.

Some homeowners in the area have begun adding water filtration systems at their homes.

"It's still in the back of our mind that we're concerned about our water," said resident Steve Martin. "What else is out there, but we know that our house is clean. We did go out and get a filtration system on our own through Gordon Water Systems. We approached them and decided we needed some piece of mind."

Wolverine Worldwide says they will be distributing similar filtration systems to all of the homes affected.

East Rockford Middle School disconnected their drinking fountains Thursday after their wells were tested Wednesday. The results of those tests have not been returned yet, but the school is making the move out of caution.