East Rockford Middle School disconnects drinking fountains on contamination concerns

ROCKFORD, Mich. - Rockford Public Schools have disconnected drinking fountains at one of their schools due to concerns about a former Wolverine Worldwide dumping site.

The school district sent a letter to parents of East Rockford Middle School Thursday morning saying that drinking fountains are disabled and Wolverine is providing bottled water to the school for drinking and for cooking.

The school uses well water and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Wolverine took samples from the school's well Wednesday. The results are expected back within two weeks and the school will use bottled water at least until the tests are completed.

Wolverine Worldwide once dumped hazardous materials in the Belmont area and several area homes have tested positive for high levels of poisonous chemicals in their wells. The company used the chemicals at the Rockford tannery, waterproofing leather items like their Hush Puppies shoes.

The company dumped materials between 9 and 10 Mile Road, about 1/2 northeast of the school.