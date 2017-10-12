Get your holiday shopping done early at the Shopping and Lifestyle Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a way to knock out Christmas shopping early while getting a good deal? Hundreds of local vendors will gather offering great deals at the Shopping and Lifestyle Expo this weekend.

Todd went over to DeVos Place to talk with the coordinators, and see which businesses will be at the expo.

The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is happening October 14 and 15 at DeVos Place. They'll be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 or $8 at the door and online. Click here for a $2 off coupon.