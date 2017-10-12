× GRPD suspects drug use after man’s body found in The Rapid Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man at The Rapid Central Station this morning.

Sergeant Cathy Williams tells FOX 17 investigators saw signs of possible drug use at the station at 250 Grandville Avenue SW. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

The body was found around 11:00 a.m. in a restroom by another patron, who then called 911, according to Sergeant Williams. She says Narcan, medicine used to reverse the effects of opioids, was administered by first responders at the scene to no avail.

Williams says it’s too preliminary in the investigation to know whether the man had a history of drug abuse, but says police were able to identify him. However, his name is not being released pending notification of his family.

Police say the autopsy could come as early as Friday morning, and toxicology tests will be conducted as well, to determine the cause of death.