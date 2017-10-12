‘Hops Against Hunger’ raises $45,000 for Michigan food banks

Posted 4:49 PM, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54PM, October 12, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -  Michigan breweries stepped up in a big way, helping the hungry around the state.

Feeding America West Michigan says that the Hops Against Hunger campaign during September raised approximately $45,000 for the Michigan food banks.  September of Hunger Awareness Month.

More than 40 breweries, bars and restaurants participated, including 11 West Michigan establishments, including New Holland Brewing Company, HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, The Mitten Brewing Company and Creston Brewery.  Click here for the full list.

 

