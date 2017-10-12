Learn to mix classic cocktails and more at The Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever wonder how much of each ingredient should go into a mixed drink? Or maybe how to get perfectly muddled fruit into the bottom of the glass, versus it being all pulpy and unsatisfying? Samaritas Senior living has opened up a brand new line-up of free classes through The Academy, and one of them teaches people how to make cocktails.

Elliot Talen from Samaritas, and Jenney Grant from Long Road Distillers, show off how easy it is to make a cocktail, as well as the other classes taught at The Academy.

"Start Spreading the Booze" mixology class is happening on Tuesday, November 7 at 6 p.m. The class will take place at the Terraces Dining Room at Samaritas Senior Living in Grand Rapids.

All classes are free and open to the public, but spots are limited.

For more information or to register for a class, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.