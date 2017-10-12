Learn what makes Country Dairy a certified non-GMO brand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a more natural product to feed the family? Foods that don't contain genitically modified organisms are as natural as it gets, but where can families buy foods that are natural and taste good?

Country Dairy is the first dairy farm in the Midwest to introduce milk produced solely from certified non-GMO fed cows, and they take pride in making all of their products like cheese, ice cream, and even their meat non-GMO too.

Todd wen to the farm to talk with Jeff and Joshua about Country Dairy's non-GMO process they control from the seed to the store shelves.