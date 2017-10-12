President Trump signs Health Care Executive Order

Michigan Legislature votes to ban local food, beverage taxes

Posted 11:14 AM, October 12, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan municipalities would be prohibited from levying local taxes on food and beverages under a bill advancing to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk for his expected signature.

No local government in Michigan is now considering such a tax. But lawmakers say it is possible, pointing to Philadelphia and Chicago as places with soda taxes. Similar taxes have been approved in San Francisco and Oakland, California.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate voted 30-5 Thursday to send the fast-tracked legislation to the governor.

The Chicago-area’s penny-per-ounce tax on soda and sweetened drinks was repealed Wednesday after a months-long conflict that included a court battle and millions of dollars’ worth of television ads on both sides.

