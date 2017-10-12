Photos: Ten from Domestic Violence Poster removed after arrests, updates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ten of the 45 people wanted on domestic violence warrants in West Michigan are now either in custody or have been accounted for.

Silent Observer says that since the release of the “Love Does Not Hit” poster for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they have received 40 tips and ten of the 45 featured suspects have either been arrested, turned themselves in or have been found to have been incarcerated in another state.

Silent Observer will continue to give updates through the end of the month. The updated poster is below.

No longer on the list are Brandon Carter, Jeremiah Garel, Darnell Hatchett, Nelson Hilton, Jess Hubbard, James Hunter, Christopher Mallard, Ismael Martinez, Shelby Sloan, Justin VanDyke.

Rewards are available for information on finding the remaining 35 people wanted on domestic violence warrants. Call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 if you have any information.