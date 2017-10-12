× State suspends license of adult foster care home in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has suspended the license and may revoke the license of an adult foster care small group home.

LARA says that the action against Kristen Martell at 1405 Forrester Drive SE is due to a recent investigation into violations of the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act. Those include the group’s financial capabilities, medication administration, staff trainings and background checks and resident protections.

Martell is prohibited to operate an adult foster care small group home and is not allowed to accept any physically handicapped, developmentally disabled, mentally ill or aged adults for care as well. She has also been required to contact all the guardians of those in her care that her license has been suspended.

Martell does have the right to appeal the decision.