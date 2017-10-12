Trader Joe’s opens Thursday in Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After months of anticipation, Trader Joe’s on Century Avenue in Oshtemo Township is finally opening.

The doors of the 13,000 square foot store will officially open at 8 a.m. Thursday following a ribbon cutting.

Live music and store members will greet visitors and those attending will be able to snack on food tastings. There will also be giveaways throughout the event.

To reflect the Kalamazoo area, the walls inside are decorated with Kalamazoo sites such as the Kalamazoo River, Bronson Park and Waldo Stadium.