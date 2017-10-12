Video: Disruption in court before arraignment in missing woman case

WYOMING, Mich. – An apparent disagreement between families caused a disruption in Wyoming court before the arraignment of a murder suspect.
Families gathered Thursday afternoon for the arraignment of Andrew Hudson for Open Murder. Hudson is a suspect in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Ana Carrillo, who has not been seen since September 3.
