Addix receives special recognition from Senator Hildenbrand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports fans and athletes don't have to look far to find 100 percent American made, custom sports apparel. Addix Gear, a West Michigan company, not only creates gear for football, baseball, basketball, and many other sports teams, bu they have a reputation for giving back to the community as well.

Addix co-founder Ryan Henderson, and special guest state Senator Dave Hildenbrand, talk about how their business supports the Michigan economy and helps out Michigan residents.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their work in the community, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.