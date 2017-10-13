WXMI FOX 17, the Tribune Station in West Michigan is looking for our next Anchor/Reporter. We are looking for someone who can lead our weekend late newscasts and report during the week. If you are a typical rigid news reader, this isn’t the job for you. We are searching for an experienced News Anchor who has a strong personality, can gel with our team and connect with our viewers! The ideal candidate will be able to handle breaking news, go off script on a regular basis and have a sharp wit. Excellent ad-libbing skills, lots of energy and a strong desire to break news on all digital platforms are a must! This position requires a degree in journalism or related field and at least three years anchoring/reporting experience. Should have strong journalistic ethics, strong writing skills and be aggressive on social media reporting. This is a full time position working 40+ hours per week. It includes full time benefits package. Salary is negotiable.
Full Time
11/13/2017
Grand Rapids – 49525
Michigan
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
* Ability to meet deadlines.
* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.
* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.
* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.
* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.
* Political reporting experience preferred.
Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportuntiy Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.
The Anchor/Reporter enterprises and generates daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the Anchor/Reporter will:
* Shoots and edits news material.
* Performs engaging stand-ups or live shots as assigned.
* Post stories on all digital platforms.
* Strategically engages in social media.
For consideration please apply to http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers/