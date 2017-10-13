Benefit being held to support Newstalk 1340 radio host, Dave Jaconette

Posted 11:57 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, October 13, 2017

If you've turned on a radio in and around Grand Rapids, you may have noticed that a voice has been missing. Dave Jaconette, the host of sound off West Michigan on Newstalk 1340 WJRW, is well known for giving a voice to hundreds of people, causes, and organizations in the community.

He recently suffered a stroke, now friends and colleagues of Jaconette are calling out for the community to turn the tables and support the local broadcaster.

At Vander Mill, 20 percent of all food sales will go towards Jaconette's medical costs. There will also be a silent auction featuring amazing experiences, gift packages, and more.

The benefit for Dave Jaconette will take place on October 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, or to donate, visit their Facebook page.

