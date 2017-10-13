Blitz Preview Week 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The biggest and best week of the high school football season is week 8. So many big match ups there are 2 games of the week.
Muskegon and Mona Shores were both unbeaten and once again are going to decide the OK Black Championship and the winner is going to collect a whole bunch of playoff points. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) played West Catholic (6-1) at Fifth Third Ballpark, winner takes the OK Blue and bragging rights for a year.
Belding traveled to Kelloggsville in the Blitz Battle for the OK Silver title, the Rockets could make it consecutive conference championships for the first time in 57 years with a win.
Other games on the Blitz include:
Mendon (7-0) at Cassopolis (7-0)
Harper Creek (7-0) at Marshall (4-3)
Mattawan (5-2) vs. Portage Northern (2-5) at McCamley Field
Portage Central (6-1) at Kalamazoo Central (2-5)
Watervliet (7-0) at Schoolcraft (5-2)
Lawton (2-5) at Saugatuck (5-2)
Vicksburg (6-1) at Edwardsburg (6-1)
Paw Paw (4-3) at Plainwell (5-2)
Newaygo (5-2) at Grant (5-2)
Ravenna (3-4) at Montague (7-0)
NorthPointe Christian (5-2) at Godwin Heights (5-2)
Sparta (4-3) at Comstock Park (4-3)
Coopersville (5-2) at Holland (5-2)
Zeeland East (7-0) at Byron Center (4-3)
Holland Christian (3-4) at Zeeland West (5-2)
East Kentwood (5-2) at Rockford (4-3)
West Ottawa (6-1) at Jenison (5-2)
Forest Hills Eastern (3-4) at East Grand Rapids (7-0)
Wayland (3-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (6-1)
Forest Hills Central (7-0) at Cedar Springs (5-2)
The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:35 p.m. with an hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.