Blitz Preview Week 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The biggest and best week of the high school football season is week 8. So many big match ups there are 2 games of the week.

Muskegon and Mona Shores were both unbeaten and once again are going to decide the OK Black Championship and the winner is going to collect a whole bunch of playoff points. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) played West Catholic (6-1) at Fifth Third Ballpark, winner takes the OK Blue and bragging rights for a year.

Belding traveled to Kelloggsville in the Blitz Battle for the OK Silver title, the Rockets could make it consecutive conference championships for the first time in 57 years with a win.

Other games on the Blitz include:

Mendon (7-0) at Cassopolis (7-0)

Harper Creek (7-0) at Marshall (4-3)

Mattawan (5-2) vs. Portage Northern (2-5) at McCamley Field

Portage Central (6-1) at Kalamazoo Central (2-5)

Watervliet (7-0) at Schoolcraft (5-2)

Lawton (2-5) at Saugatuck (5-2)

Vicksburg (6-1) at Edwardsburg (6-1)

Paw Paw (4-3) at Plainwell (5-2)

Newaygo (5-2) at Grant (5-2)

Ravenna (3-4) at Montague (7-0)

NorthPointe Christian (5-2) at Godwin Heights (5-2)

Sparta (4-3) at Comstock Park (4-3)

Coopersville (5-2) at Holland (5-2)

Zeeland East (7-0) at Byron Center (4-3)

Holland Christian (3-4) at Zeeland West (5-2)

East Kentwood (5-2) at Rockford (4-3)

West Ottawa (6-1) at Jenison (5-2)

Forest Hills Eastern (3-4) at East Grand Rapids (7-0)

Wayland (3-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (6-1)

Forest Hills Central (7-0) at Cedar Springs (5-2)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:35 p.m. with an hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.