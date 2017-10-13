FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Comstock Park 35, Sparta 16

Posted 10:52 PM, October 13, 2017, by

The Panthers of Comstock Park moved closer to a playoff spot with a 35-16 win over Sparta. The Panthers are now 5-3, while the Spartans fell to 4-4.

