Deer runs through Spring Lake medical office

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a deer crashed through a window of a western Michigan medical office, ran through it and out another window.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the deer was last seen running across a street Thursday afternoon after leaving Lakeshore Family Care in Spring Lake, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Grand Rapids.

Medical assistant Marcia Jones tells the Grand Haven Tribune she was preparing to give a 61-year-old woman a flu shot when the deer came crashing through a window. Jones says she left the examining room and the buck followed her out.

Office manager Connie McKellips said the buck paused momentarily, then ran through a small waiting area and out a front window.

Jones said they found its nine-point antlers outside the window.

Nobody was hurt.