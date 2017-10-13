FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

East Grand Rapids 35, Forest Hills Eastern 0

Posted 11:21 PM, October 13, 2017, by

The Pioneers of East Grand Rapids keep on rolling without a loss, downing the Hawks of FHE, 35-0.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s