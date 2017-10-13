FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Friends and family gather to remember missing Wyoming woman

Posted 8:42 PM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43PM, October 13, 2017

Candlelight vigil for Ana Carrillo

WYOMING, Mich. – About 100 people have gathered Friday night to remember a missing Wyoming woman who police now believe was murdered.

Ana Carrillo was last seen on September 3rd.  Her car was found that day in the parking lot of St. John Vianney Church where friends and family gathered Friday to hold a candlelight vigil in her memory.

Ana Marie Carrillo

Thursday, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, was charged with Open Murder in the case.  Friday, Hudson’s mother, Nancy DeCamp, and Angela Wilson, the common law husband of Hudson’s father, Lyle, were charged with Perjury in relation to the case. Lyle Hudson has already been charged with Perjury during the Wyoming Police investigation.

Carrillo’s body has not been found.

