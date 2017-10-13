FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Game of the Week II: Catholic Central 35, West Catholic 33

Posted 10:54 PM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, October 13, 2017

The battle of the Grand Rapids Catholic schools was played in front of a huge crowd Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. The Cougars of Catholic Central eeked out a narrow victory over the Falcons, 35-33, to remain undefeated.  West Catholic is now 6-2.

