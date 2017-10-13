The battle of the Grand Rapids Catholic schools was played in front of a huge crowd Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. The Cougars of Catholic Central eeked out a narrow victory over the Falcons, 35-33, to remain undefeated. West Catholic is now 6-2.
Game of the Week II: Catholic Central 35, West Catholic 33
