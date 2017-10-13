FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Game of the Week – Muskegon 35, Mona Shores 24

Posted 10:53 PM, October 13, 2017

In a battle of two 7-0 teams, the Muskegon Big Reds beat the Mona Shores Sailors, 35-24, in the FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week.

