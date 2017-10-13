FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Harper Creek 27, Marshall 20

Posted 11:52 PM, October 13, 2017, by

The Harper Creek Beavers stay undefeated with a tough win over the now 4-4 Marshall Redhawks, 27-20.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s