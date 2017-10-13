Kids’ Food Basket gets decorated bag from Lady Gaga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kids’ Food Basket is asking for anyone to help by decorating 75,000 brown bags by October 20. And then they got a very special bag this week.

Pop star Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation sent the Grand Rapids organization a decorated bag this week to support Kids’ Food Basket. Anyone who drops off a decorated bag between now and October 20 will be entered to win two tickets to Lady Gaga’s concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on November 7.

Kids’ Food Basket supplies local school kids who qualify for school breakfasts and lunches with evening meals.