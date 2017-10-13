Mattawan is playoff-bound, after beating Portage Northern 35-21 Friday night.
Mattawan 35, Portage Northern 21
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
-
Portage Central 28, Portage Northern 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Portage Central 27, Mattawan 14
-
Belding 42, Godwin Heights 35
-
Byron Center 21, Forest Hills Northern 14
-
-
Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14
-
Ottawa Co. resident dies in two-vehicle crash
-
Before the flurries start falling, art students paint city’s snow plows