The Mendon Hornets won the battle of undefeateds, taking down Cassopolis, 34-24. The Rangers are now 7-1.
Mendon 34, Cassopolis 24
Blitz Preview Week 8
Blitz Preview Week 7
Mendon 41, Decatur 0
Game of the Week – Muskegon 35, Mona Shores 24
Plenty on the line for Jenison and Forest Hills Central in season opener
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
Blitz Preview Week 2
Mendon 42, White Pigeon 7
Saugatuck 34, Coloma 27
Game of the Week: Watervliet 52, Kalamazoo United 34
Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14