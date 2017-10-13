Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. While today, Friday the 13th, may be considered an unlucky day by many, the Michigan Lottery wants to remind players that it's historically been a big day for winners.

The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky on Friday the 13th. Three people have actually won Mega Millions Jackpots and 30 lucky players have won prizes up to $1 million.

Since 2003, lottery players have won more than $155 million in prizes on this "unlucky" day.

Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot sits at $43 million, so it might be a good idea to buy a ticket.

2. Last month was hunger action month, and breweries across Michigan raised money for the fight against hunger. The numbers are finally in for the Hops Against Hunger event, and they raised a lot of money!

40 breweries joined Feeding America West Michigan to raise the money by donating portions of their sales. They raised over $45,000, which will provide 180,000 meals for families in need.

Even though we're well past September, Feeding America says they've decided to continue Hops Against Hunger through the rest of the year.

3. The Chicago Cubs have reached their third National League Championship Series in a row, after beating the Washington Nationals in the NLDS Thursday night.

It was a thrilling game five that lasted over four and a half hours with both teams exhausting their dugouts using almost every available player. The defending World Series champions trailed at first, then bounced back to take a 9-6 lead, and they'd hang on for a victory with a final score of 9-8.

After celebrating with plenty of champagne, the Cubs advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Game one is set for Saturday night.

4. Time Hortons is adding a little spice into the lives of coffee lovers by introducing a new beverage: the Buffalo Latte.

It has all the makings of a classic latte, plus "buffalo sauce flavor" and "a dusting of zesty buffalo seasoning."

The reactions to the "sweet and spicy treat" have been mixed. Right now the Buffalo Latte is only available in select stores in Buffalo, New York, so keep that in mind if you're eager to try something new or looking to stay far away from such a concoction.

5. Dance classes may not only beat traditional exercise for older adults, but it may also enhance the parts of the brain related to memory and learning.

Researchers studied a small group of healthy volunteers in their sixties. Half were assigned to dance classes over 18 months, and the rest attended traditional exercise classes.

While both groups showed increases in their brain volume, the dancers showed clear improvements on balance tests, plus they showed more changes in the brain.

Study authors say further research is needed on a bigger scale to see if dancing can help seniors fight mental decline.