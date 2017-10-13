× NFL Viewing Week 6: Lions head to the ‘Big Easy’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Lions head to New Orleans to try and get back to winning, but only get regional coverage from Fox this week.

The Lions and Saints will play at 1:00 p.m. on FOX 17 after the normal Sunday morning lineup, including Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace at 9:00 a.m., Sunday Mass at 10:00 a.m. and Lions Game Day at 11:00 a.m.

The doubleheader this weekend lands on CBS and West Michigan will get what most of the country gets with the New England Patriots taking on the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. and the Pittsburgh Steelers (again!) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

With only one game on Fox this week, we’ll be showing the Monster Energy Cup Supercross motorcycle racing following the Lions game at 4:30 p.m.