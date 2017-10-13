NFL Viewing: Lions in ‘Big Easy’ and on FOX 17 at 1PM

Posted 3:31 PM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:18AM, October 15, 2017

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 08: Armonty Bryant #97 celebrates a fourth down stop against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Carolina defeated Detroit 27-24. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Lions head to New Orleans to try and get back to winning, but only get regional coverage from Fox this week.

The Lions and Saints will play at 1:00 p.m. on FOX 17 after the normal Sunday morning lineup, including Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace at 9:00 a.m., Sunday Mass at 10:00 a.m. and Lions Game Day at 11:00 a.m.

The doubleheader this weekend lands on CBS and West Michigan will get what most of the country gets with the New England Patriots taking on the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. and the Pittsburgh Steelers (again!) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

With only one game on Fox this week, we’ll be showing the Monster Energy Cup Supercross motorcycle racing following the Lions game at 4:30 p.m.

Just a side note to the never-ending controversy regarding the national anthem. Fox and ESPN have publicly said (as of Friday night) that they will not be televising the anthem, which is what was normal practice at the beginning of the season, before President Trump started calling out the NFL.  Now, they are going back to not showing it, but Fox says they’ll have cameras rolling in case anything happens. CBS and NBC had not made a statement.

1 Comment