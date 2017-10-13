On The Trail: Practicing your aim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An accurate shot can help you land that big buck this hunting season, especially if you hunt with a bow and arrow.

The right tools and some instruction can help you tremendously. Merle Shoemaker at Al & Bob's Sports shared tips of some of the accessories that can help your aim, and also, how and where to practice.

If you get your aim in line and get that big buck, submit a picture of it to Al & Bob's Big Buck Photo Contest on their webpage or on their Facebook page.

Last week's winners were Michele Malenski and Dezzerae Engweiler.