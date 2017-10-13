Police: Kalamazoo teen grabbed by man on bike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the area of W. Maple Street and W. Crosstown Parkway.

Police say the man was riding a bike by the teen and grabbed her while she was walking on the sidewalk. The teen was not injured, police said in a release.

The man continued riding the bike south on Crosstown Parkway after the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a white man who is approximately 60 years old with a white scruffy beard. He was wearing a gray stocking cap, a red jacket, faded blue jeans and black wire-rimmed glasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.