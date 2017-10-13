Raise Your Glass, P!NK tickets go on sale Friday

Posted 8:28 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29AM, October 13, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those strolling around downtown Grand Rapids on October 5 may have noticed a change to the Blue Bridge, which was lit up in pink lights to celebrate the announcement that P!NK will be performing at Van Andel Arena this spring.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for P!NK’s performance that is set for March 18.

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour will make 40 stops worldwide, including performances in Chicago on March 9 and Detroit on March 25.

Tickets will range in price from $37.45 to $207.

