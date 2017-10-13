Rockford residents finding shoe scraps near wells; schools testing more water

ROCKFORD, Mich. – More Rockford schools are taking action as concerns about contaminated ground water grows in the area.

East Rockford Middle School disabled their drinking fountains Thursday after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tested their well for contaminants from an old dumping site used by Wolverine Worldwide. Friday, the district told parents that they are testing the water at three other schools, Crestwood Elementary, Lakes Elementary and Cannonsburg Elementary, for possible contaminants. Those schools all use water from wells. The rest of the schools in the district use municipal water that are regularly tested by either Plainfield Township or the City of Rockford.

More dump sites are being found throughout the Rockford and Belmont areas from the former Wolverine tannery that used to make Hush Puppies shoes and would waterproof leather used in the shoes. Our crew Friday found leather and rubber scraps on the property of one local family, where representatives from Wolverine had come by earlier this week to drop off two cases of drinking water. The family says they returned Thursday to give the family Meijer gift cards to buy more water.

Wolverine is supplying water to dozens of families in the area, cautioning of possible contaminants. There are six confirmed dumping sites that were formerly used by the company.

Wanda Barrentine and her husband Michael Stanton have lived in their home since 2007. Stanton is living with two types of cancer and Wanda says she has thyroid problems. They are considering hiring an attorney.

It is unclear as to when the materials were dumped at the location, but it appears that it was quite some time ago. Tests on their well should come back in about four weeks.