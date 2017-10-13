SATURDAY ONLY: Adoption fees waived at Humane Society of West Michigan

Posted 10:52 AM, October 13, 2017, by

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Whitefoot! He is a 4-year-old Miniature Pinscher and is from Tennessee. He is heart-worm positive, so an addition $100 is added to the adoption fee to cover heart-worm treatment.

Whitefoot and many other dogs will be available for adoption at the Empty the Shelter event on Saturday. The best part? All adoption fees for dogs 5-months and older are waived!

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be open at 11 a.m. for pre-approved adopters. To become pre-approved folks can either go online to get the adoption survey for dog, cat, or small critter and fill out,bring it in, and meet with an adoption counselor to get approved. Or come to HSWM to fill out the adoption survey in person and meet with an adoption counselor.

For more information on Whitefoot or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s