SATURDAY ONLY: Adoption fees waived at Humane Society of West Michigan

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Whitefoot! He is a 4-year-old Miniature Pinscher and is from Tennessee. He is heart-worm positive, so an addition $100 is added to the adoption fee to cover heart-worm treatment.

Whitefoot and many other dogs will be available for adoption at the Empty the Shelter event on Saturday. The best part? All adoption fees for dogs 5-months and older are waived!

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be open at 11 a.m. for pre-approved adopters. To become pre-approved folks can either go online to get the adoption survey for dog, cat, or small critter and fill out,bring it in, and meet with an adoption counselor to get approved. Or come to HSWM to fill out the adoption survey in person and meet with an adoption counselor.

For more information on Whitefoot or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.