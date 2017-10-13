US-131 project to go through series of lane closures and complete closures

Posted 10:51 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, October 13, 2017

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The big reconstruction project on US-131 in northern Kent County between 14 Mile and 17 Mile will go through some southbound lane closures and several complete overnight closures for paving operations:

  •  Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, October 13, southbound US-131 will be reduced to one lane from 22 Mile to 14 Mile. The lane closure will continue through Sunday, October 22.
  • Overnight Tuesday, October 17, southbound US-131 will be CLOSED between 22 Mile and 14 Mile from 7 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 18. Traffic will be detoured.
  • Overnight Wednesday and Thursday, October 18-19, southbound US-131 will be CLOSED between 17 mile and 14 mile from 7 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. each night.

