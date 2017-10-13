Watervliet stayed undefeated, downing Schoolcraft 36-14 Friday night.
Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 14
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Comstock Park 36, Wyoming 14
-
Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Watervliet 68, Constantine 24
-
Holland 36, Unity Christian 30 – OT
-
Police: Man in mid-30s caught having sex with 14-year-old in field
-
-
East Kentwood 46, Forest Hills Northern 32
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Schoolcraft 41, Fennville 0