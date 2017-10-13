FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

West Ottawa 48, Jenison 14

Posted 11:24 PM, October 13, 2017, by

West Ottawa moved to 7-1, beating the Jenison Wildcats 48-14, Friday night. Jenison is now 5-3.

