FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Zeeland East 62, Byron Center 41

Posted 11:18 PM, October 13, 2017, by

Zeeland East stayed undefeated after a shoot out at Byron Center, where the Bulldogs now fall to 4-4 for the season.  The final score was Chix 62, Bulldogs 41.

