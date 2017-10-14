× 29th Street Goodwill store reopens today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Goodwill on 29th St. will have its grand re-opening Saturday at 9 a.m.

The store has a ton of Halloween-themed activities planned including face painting, a DIY Halloween costume contest, treats for kids, and donuts to celebrate.

The store was built in 2005 as Goodwill’s flagship store. It is located at 3270 29th Street.

The remodel includes a sitting area and a craft room and staff say the new look speaks to a younger generation.

Progressive A & E worked with Goodwill to find what should be included in the remodel. They surveyed customers and took suggestions which helped shape the new look. This includes a sitting area and a room for DIY instruction.

For more information, you can visit Goodwill’s website.