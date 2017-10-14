FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Benefit planned for victims in Belding motorcycle crash

Posted 1:43 AM, October 14, 2017, by

BELDING, Mich. — A benefit is planned Saturday for a husband and wife involved in a deadly motorcycle crash back in September.

Marty Warner was critically injured in the crash and continues to recover while her husband Michael ended died from his injuries.

The benefit is this afternoon from 1- 3 p.m. at Belding East Riverside Park.

Organizers are hoping to help with medical bills and make the house wheelchair accessible.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up if you can’t make it to the benefit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s