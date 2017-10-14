× Benefit planned for victims in Belding motorcycle crash

BELDING, Mich. — A benefit is planned Saturday for a husband and wife involved in a deadly motorcycle crash back in September.

Marty Warner was critically injured in the crash and continues to recover while her husband Michael ended died from his injuries.

The benefit is this afternoon from 1- 3 p.m. at Belding East Riverside Park.

Organizers are hoping to help with medical bills and make the house wheelchair accessible.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up if you can’t make it to the benefit.