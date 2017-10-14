× Deputies investigating reported assault near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating after a reported sexual assault overnight near Grand Valley State University’s campus.

Deputies say the incident happened along the roadway in the area of W. Campus Drive and Lodge Lane near the Lodge Apartments around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark brown or grey hoodie.

Both the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the GVSU Department of Public Safety are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.